The Malta waterpolo national team opened their commitments in the World Cup Division Two semi-finals with a 15-5 defeat to hosts Germany in Berlin on Friday.

The national team, under the charge of Niki Lanzon, in the absence of Milan Cirovic, were always going to find the going tough against the Germans.

But the Maltese outfit still managed to hold their own in the first two sessions of the match.

In fact, after losing the first quarter 5-2, the Maltese managed to keep pace with their opponents in the next two sessions, albeit they lost them by the minimal of margins, 3-2 and 2-1.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt