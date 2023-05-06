MALTA 15

SOUTH AFRICA 8

(3-4, 5-3, 5-1, 2-0)

The Malta waterpolo national team recovered from a slow start to ease past South Africa 15-8 in the World Cup Division Two semi-finals tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Niki Lanzon’s men were coming into the match on the back of two damaging defeats to hosts Germany and China on Friday.

But on Saturday, the players turned on the style as they came from behind to beat the South Africans and assure themselves of finishing third in Group A.

The South Africans had started fast out of the blocks as they raced into a two-goal lead through Sven Van Zyl and a Jonathan Swanepoel penalty.

