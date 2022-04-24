The Malta waterpolo national team were drawn to face hosts Croatia and Olympic silver medallists Greece in the 2022 European Championship finals as the draws of the continental competition were held on Saturday night.

Karl Izzo’s men booked their place in the continental finals in Split earlier this year when they placed second in the qualifying tournament that was played at the National Pool earlier this year.

This will be the fourth time that the Malta national team has reached the European finals where the top teams on the continent will vie for the prestigious title – an unprecedented feat for any Maltese national team.

It is interesting to note that in all four participations, Malta has always been pitted against the home side in the group stage.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta