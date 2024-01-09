The Malta waterpolo national team will be without four players for Tuesday’s clash against Serbia at the European Championships in Zagreb (start: 7pm).

Milan Cirovic’s players face mighty Serbia in their final Group C match with the team already assured of avoiding from finishing bottom of the group.

However, for Tuesday’s match coach Cirovic is without four players in his squad as Mark Castillo will be serving a two-match ban, following his red card for violent play against Israel.

Added to that Sam Gialanze, one of the star performers against Israel, and Nicholas Bugelli are out of the equation as they are down with fever.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com