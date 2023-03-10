MALTA 5
GERMANY 9
(0-2, 3-3, 1-3, 1-2)
The Malta waterpolo national team opened their commitments in the FINA World Cup Division B in Romania when they went down to tournament favourites Germany 9-5 on Friday.
Despite the defeat, coach Milan Ciruvic will be pleased with what he saw from his young team as they put on a battling display against the Germans, who are ranked as the tournament favourites in Romania.
The Germans were off to a strong start as they raced into a three-goal lead midway through the second session, as the Maltese struggled to create any danger to their opponents’ goal.
