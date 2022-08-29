The Malta waterpolo national team open their commitments at the European Waterpolo Championships on Monday night when they take on hosts Croatia in the opening match in Split.

Karl Izzo’s charges arrived in the Croatian capital on Saturday and held their opening two training sessions on Sunday.

With the national championship only coming to a close just more than a week ago, the team had no opportunity to play friendly matches as a build-up to the tournament but Izzo revealed that on Sunday, the Maltese players took part in a 30-minute friendly against the Netherlands.

“We are really looking forward to getting our European Championship campaign going,” Izzo told the Times of Malta.

“On Sunday, we had two very good training sessions where I had the chance to gauge the players’ condition ahead of a very tough match against Croatia. More importantly, we also had the opportunity to play a 30-minute friendly against the Netherlands.

