The Malta waterpolo national team discovered their opponents in the 2020 European Championship finals to be held in Budapest in January.

Karl Izzo’s men were drawn to face hosts Hungary and Spain as well as recent nemesis Turkey.

While Hungary and Spain, winners of several European and World championships, are among the main favourites for the gold medal, the prospect of facing Turkey will go down well with the Maltese players.

In fact, the Maltese have already faced Turkey twice in the European Championship finals with mixed fortunes.

In Belgrade 2016, Malta face the Turks in the play-off for 15th and 16th place and on that day the Maltese prevailed after a penalty shoot-out to avoid bottom place.

Two years later, this time in Barcelona, the two teams again met at the same stage and this time it was the Turks who prevailed 13-12 in a close match which saw the Maltese miss several scoring opportunities.

No doubt, the match against Turkey will be the most important fixture for Malta in the European Championships as it could open the door for a top 12 place in the continental competition, something never attained by the national team.

Another interesting fact on Tuesday’s draw is the fact that the national team will be facing the home team in these championships for a third successive time.

In fact, Malta faced Serbia in Belgrade in 2016 and were also paired with hosts Spain in Barcelona two years later.

Malta coach Izzo welcomed Malta’s draw for the Budapest championships.

“We can feel satisfied with our draw,” Izzo told the Times of Malta.

“There is no doubt that it will be important for us that we prepare for these championships in the best possible way. I’m pleased that we will be facing Turkey, with whom we had a few battles in these championships over the last few years.

“Facing Turkey will not be a simple task for us as this year they have shown that they are getting better and better as their victory over the Netherlands in the qualifying tournament shows.

“Now we have one month of preparations for the tournament so we make sure that we arrive for it in the best possible way. It would be nice if we had Maltese fans making the trip to Hungary to give their backing to our team.”

Serbia, seeking a record-tying fifth straight title will face once more with Russia and Romania in Group B, like in Barcelona 2018.

World champions Italy will meet Greece in the prelims, and their clash will highlight the first day of the men’s event.

Croatia and Montenegro are set for another showdown in the European Championships after meeting in the quarter-final stage in Barcelona in 2018.

THE DRAW

Group A: Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia, Germany.

Group B: Serbia, Russia, Romania, Netherlands.

Group C: Spain, Hungary, Turkey, Malta.

Group D: Italy, Greece, Georgia, France.