European Aquatics have announced that the men’s European Championship finals will be hosted by Croatia while the women’s tournament will be played in the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

The continental championships were originally planned to be held in Netanya in Israel between January 3 and 16 but the European governing body announced earlier this month that both the men’s and women’s tournaments will not be held in the Israeli city due to ongoing conflict in the region.

Several cities were touted to being lined up as a replacement and European Aquatics announced on Friday that the tournaments will now be held in Croatia and the Netherlands.

Malta are set to compete for a fifth successive time in the continental finals and were drawn to face Israel, Germany, and Serbia.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com