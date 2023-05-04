The Malta men’s waterpolo national team left Malta on Thursday on their way to Berlin, Germany, where they will be in action at the World Athletics World Cup Division Two sem-finals tournament that starts on Friday.

The team will be under the guidance of assistant national coach Niki Lanzon assisted by Anthony Farrugia in the absence of national coach Milan Cirovic.

The contingent will be led by ASA president Karl Izzo, Charles Portelli, the Team Manager while Jed El Saghir is the physiotherapist.

Malta was drawn in Group B against Germany, China, and South Africa.

