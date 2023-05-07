IRAN 15

MALTA 9

(2-2, 4-3, 3-0, 6-4)

The Malta waterpolo national team were beaten by Iran in the positional play-offs at the World Cup Division Two tournament to end their commitments in sixth place in Berlin.

The team led by Niki Lanzon was coming into the match on the back of a convincing 15-8 win over South Africa on Saturday and hoped they could complete their commitments with another victory.

The Maltese team held their own for much of the match, but a poor showing in the third quarter jeopardised their hopes of victory as the Iranians went on to stroll to a convincing victory.

The first session was evenly-balanced as the two teams shared four goals with Liam Galea and Nikolai Zammit on the mark for Malta.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt