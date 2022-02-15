Stevie Camilleri will not be forming part of the Malta waterpolo national team who this week will be in action in the European Championship qualifiers at the National Pool.

The Malta international player had been included in Karl Izzo’s squad for the four match tournament that will get under way on Friday which will see the Maltese coming up against Romania, Lithuania and Ireland.

However, Camilleri, a prolific goalscorer for the national team, confirmed reports on his social media account that he is forced to skip the upcoming qualifying tournament due to his club commitments with Italian side Muri Antichi.

“It has always been an honour for me to represent my nation and never a point of any sort of discussion,” Camilleri wrote on his facebook account.

