The Malta waterpolo national teams will start their bid for qualification to the European Championship finals on Friday.

Milan Cirovic’s men’s team have a must-win match against Ukraine at the National Pool at Tal-Qroqq (start: 7.45pm) while the girls team, led by Aurelien Cousin, are in Bulgaria where they will take on the home side in Burgas (start: 7pm).

Both teams have a common goal in their mind with the men’s team looking to cut their ticket to a fifth successive championship finals while on the other hand, the girls’ team are in search of an historic qualification to the championship finals.

“I feel very excited because today it’s a very important day for both national teams,” ASA president Karl Izzo told the Times of Malta.

