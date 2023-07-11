MALTA 25

LITHUANIA 7

(6-1, 6-1, 5-4, 8-1)

The Malta Under 15 waterpolo national team ended their group commitments at the European Championships in some style when they crushed Lithuania 25-7 to finish top of the Group in Podgorica, Montenegro on Tuesday.

It was another rampant display from the team coached by Jonathan Valletta and Ryan Coleiro as the Maltese were all over their opponents right from the outset to secure their third successive win in the tournament.

Malta all but wrapped up the points by the end of the second session when they surged to a commanding 12-2 lead.

From then on the team continued to score at regular intervals to coast home to a very comfortable victory.

