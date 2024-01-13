ISRAEL 16

MALTA 17

(match finished 12-12; Malta win on penalties)

The Malta waterpolo national team ended their European Championship with a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Israel to end their campaign in 15th place.

It was a dramatic outcome to a match that looked to be heading Israel’s way as they were on top for much of the first three sessions.

But when it looked as though, the game was out of Malta’s reach, when they trailed by three goals in the fourth session, the character of this young Maltese outfit came to the fore as they managed to turn the match around to take a 12-11 lead with less than eight seconds left.

Israel managed to send the match to a penalty shoot-out at the death.

But that late setback failed to derail the Maltese players during the shoot-out where goalkeeper Jake Tanti came to the fore with two penalty saves before Jake Muscat sealed the win when converting the decisive penalty.

