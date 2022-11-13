Malta Week is returning to the island from November 14-18 and bringing with it some of the biggest faces in gaming, emerging tech, health tech and digital marketing. Read on for a list of the top VIP speakers you can expect to meet during the event at the MFCC Ta’ Qali and the Hilton Hotel, St Julians.

Hon. Robert Abela - Prime Minister of Malta

Hon. Robert Abela has held the position of Prime Minister of Malta since 2020. In the past, Abela commended the positive effect Malta Week has had on Malta’s economy, both due to the timing of the event during the cold-shoulder month of November as well as the event’s ability to elevate Malta into a position of leadership in the European iGaming and Emerging Technology sectors. Abela will be addressing the attendees and delegates during the SiGMA Summit at MFCC.

Scott Stornetta - Partner and Chief Scientist, Yugen Partners

Known worldwide as the ‘father of Blockchain’, Stornetta kickstarted the dream for Blockchain as a pursuit for a digital hierarchy system with digital time stamps, an integral solution against the manipulation of digital records. Stornetta debuted the oldest running blockchain in 1995. He will be returning to AIBC this year as a VIP speaker.

Rick Ellis - CPO of Ryu Games & Founder of Stream

Rick Ellis has been in the gaming industry for over 25 years, working on hit games like Counter Strike and Half-Life 2. Rick invented and led development of Steam at Valve and is currently the Chief Product Officer at Ryu Games where he works on Flame, the “Steam” of Web3.

Hon. Javier Silvania - Minister of Finance of Curaçao

Hon. Javier Fransisco Antonio Silvania is Curaçao’s Minister of Finance. He is committed to building Curaçao as a significant iGaming power. Silviana plays a significant legislative role, working closely with both the Curaçao land-based casino industry regulator and the licensing authority and supervisor for online gambling. Silvania will be addressing the attendees and delegates at MFCC during the SiGMA Summit.

Hon. Silvio Schembri - Malta’s Minister for the Economy, EU Funds and Lands

A tech enthusiast at heart, Hon. Silvio Schembri was responsible for the implementation of Malta’s Blockchain Strategy, and voluntarily served as chairman of the Responsible Gaming Foundation Malta. He will be lending his voice to both the SiGMA and AIBC Summits at Malta Week.

Carl Brincat - CEO of Malta Gaming Authority, policy maker

Carl Brincat is an advocate by profession who graduated from the University of Malta in 2014 and was admitted to the bar in 2015. He has recently been appointed to the position of CEO at the Malta Gaming Authority. With Carl at the helm, the MGA has been focusing on cutting down unnecessary bureaucracy, investing in people and technology, and strengthening its relationship with both the local and foreign gaming industries. Carl will be bringing his expertise as a policy maker to the SiGMA Summit.

Tim Burd - Co-Founder of Founders Mastermind

Tim Burd is an affiliation and digital marketing mastermind. He is also known by the prestigious sobriquet of ‘the Godfather of Facebook Ads’. A serial entrepreneur by trade, he runs the largest Facebook Advertiser community and owns a digital ad agency called Agency Y. His upcoming venture as a VIP speaker at the AGS Summit is set to shake up the crowd with high-value keynotes and panels.

Hon. Jo-Etienne Abela - Minister for Active Ageing & Malta Medicines Authority

Hon. Jo-Etienne Abela is Malta’s Minister for Active Ageing and Malta Medicines Authority. He intends to stay at the forefront when it comes to licensing the latest medicine, technology and procedure. Earlier this year, the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) awarded him for his continued, lifetime contributions and achievements in the medical and surgical fields.

Hon. Chris Fearne - Deputy Prime Minister of Malta & Minister for Health

Hon. Chris Fearne is Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health. He has worked as a doctor and paediatric surgeon for over 30 years and also lectured students of medicine at the University of Malta. Across Dr Fearne’s many endorsements of Med-Tech World, he noted the summit’s positive effect on Malta’s reputation as a leading healthtech and digital health platform.

Nick Spanos - Bitcoin pioneer and policy maker

A pioneering Bitcoin enthusiast, Nick Spanos is a firm believer in Crypto and Blockchain technologies revolutionising the economies of the future. He is best known as the founder of the globe’s first physical Bitcoin exchange, Bitcoin Center New York City, and has been featured on Netflix’s Banking on Bitcoin documentary.

Megan Nilsson - Crypto and Blockchain Influencer

Known online as Crypto Megan, Megan Nilsson is an entrepreneurial force of nature behind Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and Web3. She is a high-end Crypto and NFT consultant for companies, investors. and celebrities. Megan is currently on a worldwide Web 3.0 speaking tour promoting emerging technologies, making a high-value stop at the AIBC Summit inevitable.

James Baldacchino - Head of legal and enforcement of Malta Gaming Authority, policy maker

James Baldacchino is the Malta Gaming Authority’s head of law and enforcement. Baldacchino will be giving our delegates at the MFCC a summary of the legal framework that controls the key AML and MLRO responsibilities in relation to gaming. James has earned his expertise overseeing the Legal division and offering assistance and counsel on legal matters to MGA entities.

Ivan Liljeqvist (Ivan on Tech) - CEO and Co-Founder of Moralis.io

Ivan Liljeqvist is the CEO and Founder of Moralis.io – one of the most successful Web3 Development tools helping developers build fast and more efficiently on the blockchain. Ivan is responsible for setting the company’s strategic vision, developing its culture and managing and directing its agendas.

Davinci Jeremie - Crypto Educator and Influencer

Davinci Jeremie is among the biggest crypto educators in the world. He is a software developer, Crypto trader, and Founder of Davinci Codes. An award-winning influencer, he has amassed over one million followers across YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Since the rise of Bitcoin, he has shifted his focus from gold and silver investments to all things Crypto. He will be speaking at AIBC as a KOL and VIP speaker.

Monika Zajc - Digital Advisor EMEA & Life Science Community Lead at Microsoft

Monika Zajc has been managing different teams, companies and advising digital transformation journeys in various industries for more than 22 years. As digital advisor and architect at Microsoft, she has led the CEE healthcare customer transformation team. With the healthcare industry severely burdened and globally in need of innovation, it's a great privilege to host Monika Zajc at Med-Tech World.