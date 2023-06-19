The Malta Weightlifting Association organised a ranking competition for young athletes in the Under-13 boys and Under-17 girls categories.
The event, held at the Cottonera Sport Complex, provided an opportunity for new participants to showcase their talent. These competitions play a crucial role in instilling confidence and nurturing the potential of young weightlifters.
