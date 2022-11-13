From November 14-18, AGS is flying over 300 top tier affiliates from across the globe to fill the ranks of its 300 Spartans campaign. The SiGMA Group has, over the last two years, expanded its portfolio beyond its comfort zone – including branching into affiliation.

The Group aspires for the Sigma brand to be known as a world authority in internet gambling and believe that turning their website into a portal for news, reviews, education and events is the way to go.

From SEO gurus and Twitch streamers to established affiliate networks, the ecosystem is a hub of activity and growth just waiting to be tapped into by enterprising marketers.

Drawing upon a pan-vertical network of professionals from both established and emerging markets, we’ll be welcoming an expert-led lineup of KOLs, policy makers, operators, and VCs to Malta Week for a trifecta of conference, expo and networking.

Being one of the first European countries to regulate the gaming sector, Malta is a hub of global business, making the island an obvious choice for the SiGMA Group’s presence in Europe and a strong foundation for the field’s future.

With a plethora of prospects for both investors and entrepreneurs looking to shape the future of this multi-billion dollar business, Malta Week will bring together industry giants among the affiliates, operators, and suppliers of the gaming sector.

Your battlefield: Malta

So where will our brave Spartans be making their (hopefully not) last stand? Malta Week 2022 will see all four of the SiGMA Groups main verticals; SiGMA, AIBC, Med-Tech, and AGS, debut in the same jam-packed week.

Keep an eye out for the 300 Spartan Affiliates official program during the conference.

A series of panels and keynotes will focus on everything from SEO to Web3 Marketing.

A tribute to the Mediterranean’s most beautiful features, Malta is the nexus that will host the industrial giants, institutional magnates, regulatory policy-makers and visionary startups of the iGaming, Deep Tech and online marketing worlds.

With November being the perfect reprieve from the baking Mediterranean sun, our delegates will be able to connect and strike partnerships in the perfect mix of sunshine and cool breeze. Fight in the shade indeed.

Malta’s focus on fintech, science, technological innovation, education and iGaming has made it a European hub for economic development and entrepreneurial prosperity. Its pro-business environment and welcoming culture promote the best of both worlds when it comes to business development and affiliation - making for an ideal work-play balance.

Indeed, Malta Week has a number of networking events lined up to take place in some of Mata’s most breathtaking locations, giving guests a glimpse into a leisure and entertainment sector built around Malta’s architectural treasures.

Outside of the summits themselves, the island offers a wealth of historical value and natural beauty. The Maltese Isles have been inhabited for almost the last 8,000 years and have been influenced by some of the most prominent civilizations of the Mediterranean and abroad.

From the island’s ancient and imposing bastions to the baroque churches of Valletta, a cultured delegate with an eye for history will have a lot of exploring to do. More of a trailblazer? The clean, turquoise-blue waters have carved out beautiful beaches, just there to be explored by any intrepid explorers.

The perfect place to know and be known, our elite core of Spartans will have the time of their lives and be in the position to grow their network under the Mediterranean sun of Malta Week 2022.