Emirates resumed its three-weekly flight service from Dubai to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, last Wednesday, July 14.

Emirates flight EK 109 landed at Malta International Airport at 2.05pm, with its passengers and crew warmly welcomed by Emirates country manager in Malta, Paul Fleri Soler, Malta International Airport (MIA) CEO Alan Borg and Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) chief officer strategic development and deputy CEO, Leslie Vella. The return flight to Dubai, EK 110, also via Larnaca, departed on the same day at 3.35pm.

Emirates’ flights to and from Malta via Larnaca operate three times a week. Emirates EK 109 departs Dubai every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8am, arriving at Larnaca International Airport at 11.10am. The flight leaves Larnaca at 12.20pm, arriving at Malta International Airport at 2.05pm. The return flight, EK 110, leaves Malta at 3.35pm, arriving in Larnaca at 7pm. The flight then departs Larnaca at 8.10pm, arriving the next day at 1.05am in Dubai.

The route is served by the airline’s modern and widebody Boeing 777-300LR aircraft, which offers 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 386 ergonomically designed seats in economy class. Customers can again look forward to more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ICE, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally-inspired gourmet meals.

Fleri Soler said: “We are delighted to resume operating our three-weekly flights from Dubai to Malta via Larnaca, and are proud to be Malta’s exclusive east-bound carrier. Operating to and from Malta for the past 23 years, Emirates has become synonymous with the strong link that exists between Dubai and Malta, both in terms of leisure as well as business travel. Over the years, we have carried thousands of business people as well as holidaymakers, lifting the curtain on Dubai, one of the world’s most exciting destinations. We will continue to assist Maltese industry by providing shorter connecting times andvaluable cargo space for more efficiency.”

Borg added: “We are pleased with Emirates’ decision to resume a tri-weekly operation to and from Malta, especially at this time of uncertainty. The restoration of air connectivity following unprecedented disruptions to travel is particularly crucial for island states and we are confident that Emirates’ services will contribute greatly to putting the Maltese islands on the map again.”

Vella welcomed the resumption of services by Emirates as another step in connecting Malta to its tourism source markets.

“Emirates is a very important network airline which connects Malta to a number of long-haul markets in a seamless manner. Malta and Emirates have a very long-standing relationship and the airline’s return to Malta after temporarily stopping services due to COVID-19 is a further step in reopening these distant markets,” he said.

Holidaymakers who choose Emirates can now enjoy Dubai from a new perspective, with a complimentary ticket to At the Top, Burj Khalifa – one of the world’s highest observation decks which is situated on the world’s tallest building.

To get their free entry, customers need to book their travel to Dubai on emirates.com with a promo code TOP2021 or via participating travel agents before July 22 for travel until September 30, 2021.

A holiday in Dubai is only complete with a visit to the Dubai Mall, a vibrant hub of shopping and entertainment including the Dubai Aquarium and the Underwater Zoo. Visitors can end a delightful day at one of the many dining venues while enjoying the spectacular choreographed musical of the Dubai Fountain.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time.

Recently, the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Members of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, can look forward to earning Double Tier Miles on all flights to Dubai booked before July 31, for travel until December 31, 2021.