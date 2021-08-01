Last week, Malta welcomed the newly launched cruise liner from Costa Cruises, Costa Firenze. She is a 324-metre Vista-class cruise ship built in 2019 with a tonnage of 135,000GT.

The ship made its maiden voyage last month operating between Italian ports. Now she will be calling in Valletta’s Grand Harbour weekly until September, to start the new Malta-to-Malta cruises. After departing from Malta, the ship visits Sardinia, Savona, Rome, Naples and Palermo before returning to Malta.

Beauty is a way of life

A gentle awakening in your Florentine-style cabin will get your day off to a great start. Stop for a great coffee during your morning stroll or enjoy a bit of shopping. After that, why not enjoy an aperitif overlooking the sea followed by dinner in your favourite restaurant.

A delight for the eyes and also the appetite

Italian-style cabin

Attention to detail, tasteful styling, harmony. All cabins are designed to provide a comfortable and enchanting space inspired by the canons of Renaissance beauty. Here you can unwind, and like the Renaissance, you may even experience your own “rebirth” in a magical and cosy atmosphere.

Savour every moment

A delight for the eyes, and also the appetite: Costa Firenze includes it all. In the seven bars on board, you’ll find the perfect atmosphere for a coffee or a delicious afternoon snack. For dinner, the feast of flavours continues in true Florentine tradition with Italian and international cuisine in the 13 restaurants on board.

Safety above all

With the Costa Safety Protocol, get on board in complete tranquility: the antigienic test done during the embarkation is at Costa’s expense, as well as the test at mid-cruise.

All areas of the ship have been redesigned to offer you more space. No queues, no gathering. Security accompanies you every time you go ashore: excursions are carried out in small groups to respect social distancing; the transfer buses include reduced capacity and are consistently sanitised.

So why not indulge in this marine excellence to spend your well-deserved summer holidays together with your family or friends on a beautiful ship? Prices start from €999 for an all-inclusive seven-night cruise. For more information, visit www.smsmondial.com.mt or call on 2277 6000.