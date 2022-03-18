The Yachting Malta EurILCA Masters’ Series event kicked off on Friday in what was a challenging day on the water for the fifteen boats taking part, representing nine countries.

With winds gusting up to 28 knots and strong swells outside of Marsamxett Harbour, Race Committee took the decision to change the planned race into a more sheltered area within the harbour just in view of the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

This decision meant that the race course was shortened slightly due to the limited space in Marsamxett.

The ILCA6 Class was the larger fleet where 12 boats took part in a total of three races.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta