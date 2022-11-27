The two years of disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic raised questions about the state of the yachting industry and the overall health of the sport of sailing by industry leaders and experts during the two-day Yacht Racing Forum, which took place in Malta earlier this month.

The Forum, hosted by Yachting Malta, brought together a myriad of experts in the field, amongst those present were some of the world’s leading sailors, designers, engineers, boat builders, marketing and communication specialists and event organisers, team managers.

Two hundred and 50 delegates representing 23 different countries – some as afar as Australia – were keen to discuss the challenges being faced, the sports’ status, visibility and future as well as establish the level of commercial attractiveness both from a technological and commercial point of view.

Topics of discussion and concerns have clearly evolved over the years.

