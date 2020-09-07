The nurse of the Mediterranean. Europe’s bridge to Africa. The EU’s southern-most border. Malta has been thus labelled and more throughout history. Malta has always held an important role due to its strategic location.

But what should be its role in the Mediterranean, Europe and on the global stage today?

Malta is seen by some as a country committed to improving itself, while others look at the country’s economy as the most resilient in the EU and Malta as a bright light for equality.

However, if all of us, as a united country, had to choose to be defined under one thematic umbrella, what would that be? How do we want to be seen by the world in the next chapter of our political history? What Malta do we want to build and pass on to new generations in a further globalised world?

These questions will be debated and developed through our recently launched Labour Party Foreign Policy Forum.

At different junctures, Malta has been crucial in bringing countries together for diplomatic talks – from the Bush-Gorbachev Summit which signalled the end of the Cold War, to Libya talks today – as well as being part of humanitarian efforts and bringing ocean governance and climate change to the fore.

What do we want to contribute to an EU at a crossroads?

In framing ourselves as the bridge between the EU and the wider African continent, in vying for the non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council – it appears that Malta now wants to give even more priority to its global significance. However, we must have a vision of who we would want to be in the international arena and what we want to encourage from our stakeholders and interlockers.

What do we want to contribute to an EU at a crossroads? And what do we want from our European partners? Is it a Maltese representative holding a top EU post? Is it preserving our receiver status, or shifting to a net contributor status – but on our terms? Is our ultimate aim to achieve a long-term effective migration solidarity agreement or defending our taxation system at all costs?

This needs to be discussed and decided upon.

So do our wider relationships outside the Mediterranean and Europe region: will we allow the EU to fully define our relationship with world giants like the US, China, Russia? Or should we define our own bilateral relations? What would those goals look like? Winning our bid for a temporary seat on the UNSC or attracting large FDI investments?

Our diplomatic corps will play a crucial role in achieving our goals. Should Malta train and send more diplomats around the world or should we close non-strategic embassies and bulk-up larger missions in line with our foreign policy goals? Should every mission have a trade attaché and a communications officer?

What about the soft power we can achieve through cultural diplomacy? And what about our role in the Commonwealth?

Malta has always had a story to tell. Today, this story needs to be updated and amplified. Which is what this forum’s main role will be – through meetings that will capture the spirit of our population, locally but also from a diaspora angle.

We will not only pose many questions, but attempt to answer them too. Our final aim is to suggest concrete points that any government can action if it wants to represent the feelings and vision of its people in its foreign policies.

Although small, this nation has been a major strategic player throughout world history. Yet at times, we have not positioned ourselves and the narrative has been filled. It is once more time for us to write our own story.

Anthony David Gatt, Chair, Labour Foreign Affairs Policy Forum