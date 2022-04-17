The Malta Wheelchair Basketball Association (MWBA) has been around for a while now but has recently announced that a national team will be taking part in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s EuroCup qualifying tournament in Lille, France.

The team will tip off its international debut between April 21-24 and MWBA president Noel Aquilina told the Times of Malta that the team is going through intensive preparations ahead of the tournament.

“We are currently training three times a week with our coach, assistant coach and team manager. It’s intensive training at the moment so that we will give as good a performance as we can,” Aquilina said.

“We are also studying our opposition. Our coach has sent us videos so that we can analyse the teams we are playing against and we are also practicing certain tactics and techniques so that we can approach the games in the best way possible.

