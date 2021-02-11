Life in Malta now and throughout history has always been rather more relaxed than in most of the world. The idea of being disruptive, of fighting convention, is strangely lacking.

Even in 1968, when youths all over the world were rebelling, here all was quiet, all went on as normal. The fire of youth and of most of us to fight what is intrinsically wrong is rarely demonstrated. We love our life just as it is, even if change should be fought for.

Shouldn’t all local creatives be more strident in their attitude to the local situation?

There are, let’s definitely grant them this, a few good men and women who create art which is glorious, even if terribly sad, because it points out not what is twee and sweet but what is dark, wrong, rotten.

But these artists are so few that they stand out whenever they create anything contemporary which challenges all who hold power and wield it terribly. It’s not just the artists who stand out by their near absence. Poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers... the list is unending.

This is because we live in a semi-comatose state where everything – even the assassination of a journalist – is accepted or tolerated by the masses, including the ones producing our national art.

Few of us whimper when anything goes wrong in this country. But then maybe our DNA is different to most other peoples. We accept all, applaud our leaders, whoever they may be, and treat them as the sage ones. Whatever politicians say, do or decree receives acclamation.

Where else would a bumbling prime minister still have an approval rating that could be the envy of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un?

In Malta, the vast majority of us are scared because fighting the authorities or seeking justice might mean loss of work, loss of sponsorship, loss of prestige with the people who wield power.

Our insular, Mediterranean attitude of letting sleeping dogs lie curtails us, stops us from fighting, from showing our disapproval, from protesting.

Tied to this is our other mantra that dictates that if we are fine there is no reason to bother with the rest or with the bigger picture. The Maltese people own so many carpets with loads of secrets, lies, scandals and horrors, all shoved under them. As long as things are covered up, we are fine and comfortable.

The shadow minister of art and heritage was also given the honour of being spokesman for public cleaning - Victor Calleja

Why create anything that can cause uproar, controversy or dissent if we can so easily fit into the mould of paying homage to our protectors and society leaders?

Isn’t it glaringly obvious that all creatives should be screaming, fighting and demanding that the time has come for a drastic change?

They should be leading the call for a shift in mentality, to disrupt the rot and demand – directly or through their art – an end to impunity, to corruption, to injustice, to environmental rape and pillage, to abuse of power, to broadcasting that is just propaganda.

Things have always been this way but with Labour in power it is more pronounced, scarier and getting worse.

To survive, people in the arts depend on those who dispense their largesse.

And most artists become true peddlers of inane, non-intrusive work. If art is not disruptive and fighting for truth in a world of untruths, what is it but garbage?

Recently, the new shadow cabinet was announced. The shadow minister of art and heritage was also given the honour of being spokesman for public cleaning.

Even the Labour Party, which had a minister – the anti-protest man himself, Owen Bonnici – in charge of art and garbage, has separated those two areas of authority. Yet, the ones hoping to take over government, the new dreamers, have chosen not to.

You would imagine, and pray, that the party in opposition would not bundle the arts with cleaning, upkeep of public conveniences and garbage collection.

So why am I surprised that artists – or most of them – far from exploring new avenues, follow our characteristic trait of boot-licking our way to survival?

vc@victorcalleja.com

Victor Calleja is a former publisher.