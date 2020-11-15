Malta will be among one of the first countries to receive a vaccine for COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking during a political activity, Abela said the efficacy of the vaccine was looking good.

“The day we get a vaccine is getting close…The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter”, Abela said.

Abela said the government had negotiated from day one of the pandemic to ensure Malta would receive more than enough doses of the vaccine.

He said the joint procurement process to acquire the vaccine, coordinated by the European Commission, was partly initiated by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

“We will be among the first to receive a vaccine. We will not be stuck behind a list of other countries”, Abela said.

The Prime Minister urged the country to remain resilient, vowing that better times are ahead.

Raft of changes introduced

Abela said the labour movement had managed to reverse the trend of governments stagnating during their second mandate.

“We have reversed this trend. We did this because we are not afraid of change. We realised that regeneration is vital for the government and for the party”, Abela said.

Abela said a raft of changes had been introduced during his 10 months as prime minister, including a new police commissioner, attorney general and new MPs.

With rumours of an impending reshuffle swirling, Abela said he wanted to have the youngest cabinet in the country’s history, with the most women in it.

“I want the most talented cabinet in our history”, Abela said.

He appealed for youths to actively participate in politics, not just on the sidelines but as candidates in the next election.

Cash-for-passports scheme

Abela slammed those he characterised as being intent on damaging the controversial cash-for-passports scheme.

The European Commission has started legal proceedings against Malta over the scheme.

Abela said the funds generated from the scheme have been vital during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said the €5 million donated by the government to Puttinu cares to help cancer patients receiving treatment in the UK had come from the passports scheme.

Abela said those attacking the scheme should keep these cancer patients in mind before doing so.

Divorce laws

The prime minister again expressed his intent to tweak the divorce laws to make it easier for people who wanted to make a fresh start.

He said the government was being sensitive to people’s needs by doing so.

Abela reminded how Opposition leader Bernard Grech had been a frontline campaigner against divorce, questioning how such a person could ever champion more civil liberties for the people.