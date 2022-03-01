Malta will never accept a situation where “might is right”, Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s ambassador at the permanent mission to the UN said on Friday.

Addressing a general assembly emergency special session on Ukraine, Frazier said Malta reiterated its “unwavering support” for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

As fighting escalates in Ukraine, UN member states started meeting on Monday for a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss the crisis.

Some 100 countries are expected to address the assembly, scheduled to vote on a draft resolution on Ukraine, tentatively expected on Wednesday.

Although Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they are considered to carry political weight as they express the will of the wider UN membership.

'Illegal and unacceptable'

Frazier said Malta expressed condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives “because of this unprovoked war by the Russian Federation, which we strongly condemn”.

This decision, she said “is illegal and unacceptable. It is a violation of international law. It is a violation of the UN Charter. It is a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is a violation of Russia’s own international commitments.”

Frazier said Malta fully agrees with the secretary general’s view that this military offensive is “a repudiation of the principles of the UN Charter”.

Threats to the territorial integrity of States and International Law are not confined to one region but have ramifications for the security of all countries, she pointed out.

She added that, last week, Malta joined a group of over 80 countries to co-sponsor a resolution tabled by the United States and Albania condemning the Russian Federation for its aggression and calling on it to end this offensive.

That resolution was voted down by Russia.

This war, Frazier said, has already had a devastating impact on the lives of civilians. International humanitarian law had to be respected at all times and the protection of civilians is fundamental. Rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance should also be available to those in need.

“Malta calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and emphasises the need to avoid a dangerous escalation in Europe. It’s never too late for diplomacy,” she said.

Frazier added that serious breaches of the UN Charter are a matter of global concern and as such Malta hoped the General Assembly will send a unanimous signal to the world by defending the very principles on which the United Nations are built, underlining the sovereignty and independence of all member states.

“Malta will never accept a situation where might is right,” she concluded.