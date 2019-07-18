In a country where people were dying of respiratory diseases, the government was persisting on a strategy of widening roads to cater for more cars on the road, the Opposition leader warned on Saturday.

Speaking on Net FM, Adrian Delia pointed out that 82 cars were being licensed daily to be on Maltese roads, with 45 new ones appearing on the roads daily.

Although it was positive that buses were being increased, what was needed for a greater use of public transport was punctuality and efficiency, a difficult task when roads were clogged up with private cars.

With the population increasing at a rate of 15,000 a year, the number of private cars was set to continue increasing and the roads could not continue to be widened. This meant that Malta would soon be gridlocked.

The PN, Dr Delia said, was working with stakeholders to come up with solutions, noting that only 0.8% of cars in Malta were environmentally friendly.

“We have to create a clean, punctual system which would not have collateral damage on the environment,” he said.

Turning to the hike in fuel prices, he said the current rates were equivalent to the days when the cost of a barrel of oil was $1.03, a far cry to the current 54c.

The PN leader said this showed lack of planning and direction by the government, which, in spite of making energy prices its election battle cry, had completely failed in this policy.

The people were suffering because of the government’s lack of planning and this had an impact on businesses. Small businesses, he said, were suffering to make ends meet and in spite of the objection of unions, including the General Workers’ Union, the government remained silent. This was worrying and would have ripple effects in the coming months, particularly in winter.