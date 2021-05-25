Malta is prepared to hand Libya a huge shipment of cash that was seized on the island two years ago, Evarist Bartolo said on Tuesday.

Around 1 billion Libyan Dinars in cash was confiscated as it transited through Malta in 2019 on its way to Libya.

At the time Libya was caught in the middle of a violent civil conflict.

Bartolo this week travelled to Sochi, Russia, where he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

During a press conference held after Bartolo and Lavrov’s meeting on Tuesday, the Maltese foreign affairs minister said Malta was awaiting instructions from the Libyan authorities to release the massive haul of cash that was seized here a few years ago.

The currency, some two containers full, was printed by a Russian state-owned printing press and was en route to military strongman Khalifa Haftar when it was seized.

Haftar was at the time leading an offensive south of Tripoli.

Speaking to reporters in Sochi, Bartolo said Malta knew how much Libya had suffered in recent years. It could use the money currently stuck in Malta, he said.

Bartolo and Lavrov during Tuesday's press conference. Photo: AFP

Two types of Libyan Dinars, issued by two separate central banks, currently circulate in the north African country. The form of Libyan currency seized in Malta is in widespread use.

Sources have said that authorities in Malta are awaiting instructions from Libya about what to do with the seized funds.

Last year, diplomats had told Times of Malta that the government was facing pressure from Russia to release the funds but that the shipment would remain here under lock and key.

Lavrov: Malta interested in digital security

Meanwhile, Times of Malta reported earlier on Tuesday that one of the main topics up for discussion during Bartolo and Lavrov’s meeting was Malta’s bid to sit on the UN’s security council.

The island is hoping to secure a temporary seat at the UN’s top table for matters of global security for 2023 and 2024.

During the press conference, Lavrov told reporters that he was satisfied with the talks held with Bartolo over “a number of matters of international cooperation”.

He said the two had discussed the impact COVID-19 had had on both countries and talked about reviving tourism between Malta and Russia in the coming months.

Russia, Lavrov said, was in overall support of Malta’s national on a number of international matters.

Lavrov also said Bartolo was particularly interested in “issues of digital security”.

In 2019 Malta’s IT agency had suffered a sophisticated hacking attack which sources there had linked to a Russian hacking group known as Turla.

Bartolo on his part said that Malta was some five million times smaller than Russia, but it was encouraging to see that he was treated with respect during meetings with its government.

He said he was interested in fostering cooperation between the two states in the fight against international organised crime, terrorism, and major money laundering.