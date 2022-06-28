Malta’s girls affected their revenge on Kosovo after having lost out on a bronze medal last year, with a 68-61 victory in Nicosia, Cyprus on Tuesday.

It was a tight contest that had a barrage of threes as the cause for effect, primarily from Malta’s Stephanie De Martino(5) and Nicola Handreck (4).

De Martino lead the game’s scoring with 25 points, as Josephine Diaby added 19 and Handreck scored 14. For Kosovo, Saranda Daci led with 18, Astera Tuhina adding 17.

Coach Adamoli fielded Sophie Abela, Handreck, De Martino, Ashlie Van Vliet, and Diaby as her starting five. The latter won the tip and Malta had the lion’s share of possession before De Martino opened with a drive to the hoop.

