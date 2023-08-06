Malta had cause to celebrate as the Under-18 women’s team won gold at this year’s FIBA European Championships in Albania on Sunday.

It was a tense finale to an outstanding performance throughout the tournament for Malta’s women who, under coach Giovanni Gebbia, blasted through their opposition on their way to the top spot.

Accuracy was an issue throughout the game for both sides as the teams’ field goal percentages were less than 40%, leading to a low scoring final. However, its excitement came from the 13 lead changes that took place throughout the game.

