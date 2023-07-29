The Maltese Hockey national team obtained their first win at the EuroHockey Championships Division 3 as they saw off Serbia 8-0 on Saturday.

The Maltese led by Chris Attard adopted an aggressive approach from the word go and managed to score four goals in the first two quarters. From there on it was no match for the Serbians.

The Maltese team surged ahead after six minutes through Thomas Degiovanni with the second quarter being positive for them as they scored three more goals by Keith Calleja, Chris Agius, and Zak Degiovanni.

As the third quarter didn’t produce any goals, in the four quarter, they maintained their consistency and hit the target three more times through Luke Bajada, Julian Zahra, and Thomas Degiovanni who notched a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Malta were beaten 5-2 by a superior Croatian side on Friday.

