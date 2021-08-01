Team Malta won the silver medal at the European Men’s Team Shield Championships that were held in Lithuania

On Saturday, the Maltese golfers were up against hosts Lithuania for the gold medal and it was the latter who prevailed by two games to one.

It was a day that promised so much but, at the end, Lithuania prevailed leaving Team Malta disappointed but not remorseful of their achievements.

Andy Borg and Ruud Critien asserted themselves early in the foursomes match and never succumbed their lead to eventually win 5&4.

Bringing up the rear, JJ Micallef was having a totally diametrically opposite experience and indeed lost his singles match 5&4.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta