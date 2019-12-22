A one-minute video produced by students from St Monica School, Birkirkara, placed first in an international competition held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) international programme, Nature Trust – FEE Malta announced.

Students from St Monica School, Birkirkara, who produced the winning video.

YRE students and alumni from around the world were invited to submit the videos describing in just 60 seconds what the programme run by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) is all about.

From the entries received, 25 videos from 10 countries were shortlisted and shared on social media throughout 2019.

After a year of counting likes from social media and after collecting votes from YRE national operators, Malta’s entry was chosen as the winner. Second and third places went to videos submitted by participants from Canada and Slovakia respectively.

https://www.yre.global/news