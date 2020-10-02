Malta has registered the second-highest rate of elderly coronavirus patients for every 100,000 people in Malta, inching closer to the top spot.

In its weekly update covering a 14-day period, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported on Thursday that Malta had some 121.5 coronavirus patients aged over 65 for every 100,000 people.

The bleak report comes just days after Malta reached the distressing milestone of the highest mortality rate in Europe over the span of two weeks.

Spain is the only other European country whose rate of infected elderly patients in the past two weeks was higher than Malta's. It stood at 200.8 per 100,000 people.

Romania has the third-highest rate. The three countries also top the mortality rate list.

The figures emerge from data received by the ECDC up until September 27.

'Troubled' Commissioner for the Elderly

In comments to Times of Malta, Commissioner for the Elderly Mary Vella said she is “troubled during these difficult times”.

“When a person chooses to take unnecessary risks, one should understand that the risk they are taking is affecting not only the individual but also whoever they meet and spend time with, especially where elderly and vulnerable people are concerned.

“Let us all unite, show concern, respect and be responsible for the sake of our elderly and vulnerable people and for the community in general,” Vella urged.

While earlier in summer the majority of new COVID-19 cases were linked to young people, by the end of August, the average age of those infected increased.

The number of elderly people grew further after clusters in a number of homes for the elderly were detected.

In one care home, the St Joseph Home in Fgura, at least 116 residents have tested positive for the virus and although the authorities say the situation is under control, new cases are still being detected there.

On Friday morning, the ministry announced two more patients had died while positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 death toll to 37.