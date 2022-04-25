Another successful performance abroad for the Maltese National athletes, this time the 4x100m female relay team, who managed to crush the national record twice on Sunday afternoon in Agropoli, Italy.

The Maltese quartet was made up of Claire Azzopardi, Charlotte Wingfield, Carla Scicluna and Janet Richard.

Earlier in afternoon the Maltese quartet lowered the national threshold to 46.07 and even managed to go even better a couple of hours later, lowering the record to 45.80s.

The previous record stood at 46.24.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta