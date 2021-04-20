The Malta women’s national team will be one of the record 51 entrants in the upcoming 2023 World Cup draw, scheduled for April 30.

Malta, ranked 94, have moved up one pot following the successful UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign and will be now placed in the fifth among the six pots that were announced by UEFA.

In Pot 5, Malta will be joined Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Cyprus, Faroe Islands and Latvia. Moreover, Mark Gatt’s side have Turkey who played Malta in a friendly last year and Georgia, whom Malta beat twice in the recent qualifiers, joining them in this pot.

