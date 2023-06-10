The Malta women’s sevens team have booked a place in the play-off for fifth or sixth place at the Rugby Europe Conference 1 tournament that is currently being played in Belgrade, Serbia.

Carmelo Longo’s girls had ended the first day of competition on Friday with a commanding victory over Estonia that put the team in a clash against Switzerland, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals.

However, the Swiss side proved too strong for Longo’s girls as after Jacqueline Richard had scored an early try for the Maltese, Switzerland fought back strongly to score four tries without replay to suffer a 22-5 defeat.

That left Malta sharing fifth spot with Croatia on eight points and they had to play two positional play-offs to secure fifth place.

Malta faced Montenegro and the Maltese girls showed all their scoring prowess with a rampant display as they brushed aside Montenegro 35-10

