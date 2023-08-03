Malta won their second successive game at this year’s FIBA women’s Under-18 European Championships in Albania on Thursday, this time beating Cyprus 58-52.

It was yet another show of force for Giovanni Gebbia’s clan as they finished top of Group A and head to the semi-finals with the runner-up of Group B on Saturday.

Malta’s Danika Galea was once more the leading scorer of the game with 24 points on Thursday. She added 22 rebounds to finish with her second double-double in a row. Andie Saliba rounded the double-digits with 12 points and five assists, while Anna Fenech Pace was a major contributor on the boards with 13 rebounds.

At the other end, Evdokia Patsalidou led Cyprus’ points with 18. Christina Nikolakopoulou followed with 10 points.

