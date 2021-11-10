Malta women international players Martina Borg and Nicole Sciberras crossed swords as their respective clubs Roma Calcio Femminile and Tavagnacco fired blanks in the Serie B Femminile, on Wednesday afternoon.
Borg’s Roma CF were at the back of a 3-1 upset against Serie B leaders Pink Bari and was deployed from the start as a midfielder for the Tavagnacco game.
Sciberras, on her part, returned to the starting formation as a fullback with Tavagnacco looking to add to last Sunday’s victory over Brescia.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
