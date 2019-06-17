Malta international Martina Borg will be part of Serie C club Sassari Torres' ranks in the 2019/2020 season after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Sardegna-based club.

For Borg, 23, this will be her third straight spell in the Italian peninsula after featuring for Apulia Trani in Serie C in the 2017/2018 campaign and played in the Italian Serie B while on the books of Fortitudo Mozzecane, last year.

"I am really enthusiastic to start this new adventure with a special like club like Sassari Torres," Borg told the club's website.

"I decided to join this club because I believe in their project and I know that this team has a winning mentality that can help me improve and be successful."

Sassari Torres have a winning tradition in Italian football. They were the first Italian team to be part of the UEFA Women's Cup and reached the quarter-finals on three occasions. At domestic level, they won seven Serie A titles and eight Coppa Italia tournaments.

They are also renowned for nurturing talented players including the likes of Aurora Galli, Elisa Bartoli and Manuela Giugliano who nowadays play for Juventus and Roma respectively and were part of Italy's national team during the 2019 Women's World Cup.