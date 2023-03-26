The Malta women’s national team has moved up one place in the FIFA rankings after the football’s governing body released the new positions for the month of March.

Now led by Manuela Tesse, the Maltese side are now in 87th position having acquired 2.39 points following their two consecutive victories against Luxembourg in February.

In fact, Italian coach Tesse started her tenure as Malta coach with a 2-1 and 3-1 wins against Luxembourg, ranked 118.

More details on SportsDesk.