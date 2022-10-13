The Malta women’s national team has climbed three places in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday,
Formerly coached by Mark Gatt, the Maltese side is now into 88th place after their latest victory against Montenegro helped them move from 91st.
Malta and Montenegro rubbed shoulders in September’s final 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier, with the Eastern European nation sitting 87th at the time.
