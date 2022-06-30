Malta built up on the first win against Kosovo with another, even greater, victory against Andorra on Thursday – a 76-41 full-time score in the FIBA Women’s Small Countries Games in Nicosia, Cyprus.

It was Malta’s game to lose from the start but coach Angela Adamoli’s clan showed off their skills with points coming left, right, and centre from nine of the 12 players on the roster to dominate all but the last quarter. As for Andorra, this continues to add pressure after having lost their first three games.

Malta’s Josephine Diaby led the game’s scoring with 21 points, as Stephanie De Martino added 18, and Ashleigh Van Vliet rounded up the double-digit scorers with 13. As for Andorra, Claudia Brunet was the only double-digit scorer with 16, as Claudia Guri led the game in boards with 10 rebounds.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta