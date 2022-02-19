The Malta women’s national team wrap up their VisitMalta Women’s Trophy commitments when they host North-African side Morocco in their second and final game on Saturday, at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 4pm).

Led by Mark Gatt, the Maltese women are on the back of a dominant display which resulted in a 3-1 victory against Moldova in the tournament opener.

Morocco, who will play their first game in this competition, are tipped to provide a more challenging test to Gatt’s side.

Ranked 78th in the world, 17 places above Malta, Morocco have embarked on an ambitious journey under new coach Reynald Pedros.

The two-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winner Pedros is tasked with the responsibility of guiding Morocco in next summer’s CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged on home territory, and to secure an historic FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification ahead of next summer’s edition.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta