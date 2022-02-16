The first international commitment of the 2022 calendar for the Malta women’s national team will see them face Moldova, as the VisitMalta Women’s Trophy gets underway on Wednesday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 4pm).

The second edition of this international tournament hosted on Maltese shores will serve as an opportunity for Mark Gatt’s side to improve on their achievements in recent games.

Despite the defeats to Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina in their last outings late 2021, coach Gatt is pleased with the progress that his group of players has been showing.

In fact, the Malta coach is keen to see his team continue to produce positive football, but he also wants his players to capitalise on the chances they create.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta