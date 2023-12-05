Malta women’s national team coach Manuel Tesse effected two changes to his starting formation for Tuesday’s crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Latvia at the Centenary Stadium.

On Monday, the Malta coach had told the media that she had a full squad available for the match but hinted that she could effect a few changes to the team that drew against Moldova last week.

In fact, Tesse decided to bring into the starting formation striker Kayley Willis who started ahead of Ylenia Carabott.

Willis is expected to partner star striker Haley Bugeja upfront as the Inter forward will look to add to her tally of eight goals scored in this year’s League C campaign.

