Manuela Tesse has named a final 22-player squad as the Malta women’s team will face Estonia in a friendly match, pencilled for this Friday (kick-off: 6pm).

Ranked 87th, the Maltese side will fly to Estonia on Wednesday and will spend two days in the Baltic nation.

The Italian coach has selected a majority of the players that were picked during the February international window, including forwards Haley Bugeja and Kailey Willis who scored in the Luxembourg double-header friendlies.

