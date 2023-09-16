Malta women’s national teams head coach Manuela Tesse has named a final squad of 22 players who will be travelling to Latvia on Tuesday ahead of their opening match from the UEFA Nations League.

For the Italian coach, this will be the first competitive match in charge of the national team who will be playing in League C - Group 1 and face Latvia, Moldova, and Andorra, in home and away matches between September and December.

Malta’s first match against Latvia will be played on September 22 at the Jūrmalas Pilsētas Stadium Sloka, with kick off set at 4.30pm (local time).

The national team will then host Moldova at the Centenary Stadium the following week.

