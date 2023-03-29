Manuela Tesse has named an initial 29-player squad as the Malta women launch their preparations for their friendly match against Estonia, pencilled for April 7 (kick-off: 6pm).

Ranked 87th, the local-based players will gather together this Thursday for their first training session before the players plying their trade abroad will join the team next week.

Tesse will trim the squad to 22 players later on as the Maltese side will fly to Estonia on Wednesday, April 5.

