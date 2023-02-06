Manuela Tesse, the women's national teams’ head coach, has named a provisional squad of 29 players for the next two international friendly matches against Luxembourg on February 17 and 20.

Valentina Rapa of (Birkirkara), Mariah Sciberras (Swieqi United) have been called up for the first time to the provisional squad.

Veronique Mifsud, of Birkirkara, is back in the fray after recovering from injury whilst Alexandra Gatt has been promoted from the Under-19 squad.

The Malta women's squad also sees the return of Jessica Lee Dimech, Maia Debono, Martina Borg, Kailey Willis, Kaileigh Chetcuti, Leah Alice Ayres and Ylenia Carabott who were all left out during the last international window.

